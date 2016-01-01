'Pakistan to Raise Issues of Concern in January Talks With India'

IANS By

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will raise all issues of concern in the upcoming foreign secretary level talks between Pakistan and India, said the Foreign Office on Thursday.

“We are finalising dates through diplomatic channels for the upcoming foreign secretary level talks,” said Qazi Khailullah, the spokesman for the Foreign Office.

Khailullah stated that the foreign secretaries of New Delhi and Islamabad during their meeting in Islamabad will finalise a schedule of meetings of various segments of the comprehensive bilateral dialogue in accordance with the joint statement issued on December 9.

“Pakistan and India have serious issues and outstanding disputes that need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” said Khalilullah while responding to a question.