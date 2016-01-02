Central Panel to Assess Right to Education of Preschoolers

Samiran Sarangi By

NEW DELHI: The government has reconstituted a panel headed by the Gujarat Education Minister B M Chudasama to examine the feasibility of bringing pre-school education and secondary education under the Right to Education (RTE).

The move assumes significance as it comes in the midst of the drafting of the new education policy.

Various sections of the society have also demanded extending the scope of Right to Education to ensure continuity of children’s educational development and to ensure that every child has the right to 10 years of formal schooling.

The six-member committee under the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) will also propose a draft legislation incorporating pre-school and secondary education component in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

It is also mandated to prepare a detailed financial estimates for implementing for extension of the Right to Education.

The committee will comprise members such as Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu K C Veeramani; Maharashtra, Vinod Tiwde; Tripura, Tapan Chakraborty; Uttarakhand, Indira Hradyesh and a joint secretary from the Human Resource Development Ministry.

The RTE Act currently applies to children between ages six to 14 years studying in classes from I to VIII.

A Central Advisory Board of Education sub-committee, which had examined the issue during the United Progressive Alliance regime, had broadly agreed to the proposal and had identified issues such as entry-age at the pre-school, qualification and capacity building of teachers at the pre-primary level and the duration of secondary education for further deliberation.

Then Human Resource Minister M M Pallam Raju had suggested further deliberations on the matter.

The reconstituted committee under the present dispensation has been asked to submit its report

within one year, during which period it will hold consultations with the state governments, parents, teachers associations, school management, local bodies and several other stakeholders.