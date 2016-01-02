India Has 'Credible Information' on Pathankot Attackers, Says Rijiju

ANI By

NEW DELHI: Terming the Pathankot terror attack as “unfortunate”, Minister of State for Home (MoS) Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India has credible information that the attackers were sponsored by some elements from across the border.

“We have credible information about this (attackers) being sponsored by some elements from across the border, but our security forces have done a commendable job by eliminating all the terrorists involved in this particular operation,” he said.

Various central agencies were coordinating with the Punjab Police, he said when asked about an update on the ongoing combing operation.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting between the three service chiefs and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has begun at the South Block here.

In the operation that started in the morning at 3.30 a.m., four terrorists and three security personnel were killed, while six other injured have been admitted to a hospital.