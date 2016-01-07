Home Nation

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Laid to Rest at his Hometown in Bijbehara

Buried at native Bijbehara locality; Home Minister, MoS PMO, others attend funeral; separatists condole

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died at AIIMS New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on December 24.

79-year-old Mufti breathed his last around in the morning in the AIIMS. He was admitted to AIIMS on December 24 after he complained of uneasiness. He was being treated for a lung infection and put on ventilator support yesterday after his condition worsened.

Born on January 12, 1936, Mufti is survived by wife, three daughters including PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, and a son.

Before his body was flown to Srinagar from Palam Airport, New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the technical area of the airport and paid their last respects to Mufti.

Mufti’s body was flown to Srinagar in Indian Air Force C1 30 plane.

After arrival of Mufti’s body in Srinagar, it was first taken to his Gupkar residence in Srinagar, where his family members, party leaders and politicians from different parties were present. Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad were accompanying the body, which arrived in an ambulance.  The body was draped in tri-colour and J&K flag.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, Health Minister Lal Singh and other BJP ministers and State party leaders were also present in Mufti’s residence. Besides, large number of PDP workers were also present there to pay homage to their leader and chanted pro-Mufti and pro-PDP slogans.

The funeral prayers of the Mufti were offered in Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium, here at 5 pm and large number of political leaders of different parties and people participated in the prayers. The funeral prayers were led by Mufti’s close confidant and Education Minister Naeem Akhtar. Home Minister and MoS PMO and other BJP leaders were also present during the funeral of Mufti.

Mufti’s body was later taken to his hometown Baba Mohalla in Bijbehara, where large number of his relatives, PDP workers, locals, and his admirers had gathered to pay homage to the departed soul.

Hundreds of people later attended his second funeral prayers at Dara Shikoh garden in Bijbehara at 6.40 pm.  His body was buried in the garden and not at his ancestral graveyard. He was accorded the State funeral.

J&K Chief Secretary B R Sharma said as a mark of respect to the departed soul, the state government has declared seven day mourning from today. “There shall be no official entertainment and National and the State flags shall fly at half mast on all government buildings and places during this period”.

He said all government offices and educational institutions in the State were closed today.

Mufti is the second J&K Chief Minister to die in office. The first one being his political arch rival and National Conference patron Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who died on September 8,1982. 

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice president Hamid Ansari, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, JD( U) chief Sharar Yadav and many other top political leaders of the country have condoled Mufti’s demise.

“Mufti Sahab provided a healing touch to J&K through his leadership. He will be missed by all of us. His demise leaves a huge void in the nation & in J&K, where his exemplary leadership had a major impact on people's lives,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Pranab Mukherjee said contribution of Mufti Sayeed to J&K and India through long years of public service will be always remembered.

Meanwhile, Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani while expressing his condolence with the Mufti’s family on his death said death is an ultimate reality and no living being either king or the people can escape from its grips. “There is a lot of lesson hidden in every death for a wise and conscience person and he prays to Almighty that his end should be on a good note and he is remembered in good senses in the society after his death”.

Moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed condolence on demise of Mufti.

While condoling his demise, he expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

