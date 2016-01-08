Al Qaeda Suspect Sent to Police Custody

IANS By

NEW DELHI: Maulana Anzar Shah, a suspected member of the Al Qaeda terrorist outfit arrested by the Delhi Police, was remanded in police custody for 14 days by a court here, his lawyer said on Friday.



The Delhi Police arrested Shah on Wednesday night. He was brought to Delhi on transit remand and presented before a court here on Thursday.



Shah's defence counsel, M.S. Khan, told IANS that he was on Thursday presented before Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh, who remanded him to police custody till January 20.



He was arrested by the anti-terrorist Special Cell wing of Delhi Police in its ongoing operation against Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).