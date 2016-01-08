KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has shifted venue of Ghulam Ali performance on January 12 to the Netaji Indoor stadium.

Park Circus Maidan was the initial choice for the inaugural programme of a trade fair by the Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (MDFC) where Ali and his son Aamir would perform.

"We thought of Eden Gardens and then the Mohun Bagan grounds, but both are not available. So we have finalised Netaji Indoor stadium now. This is the best choice as it can accommodate a lot of people," MDFC chairman and Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed told PTI.

He said tickets for the function would not be on sale and the entry was restricted to invitation basis only.

In October last year, the Shiv Sena had threatened to disrupt Ali's concert in Mumbai warning that no artiste from Pakistan would be allowed to perform in the city till terror emanating from across the border stopped.