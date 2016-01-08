MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is yet to constitute a committee to probe the land allotment made to Associated Journal Limited (AJL) even a fortnight after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the committee.

AJL, with which Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul are associated, used to run the now defunct newspaper National Herald. Sonia and Rahul are facing court trial over alleged violations in the allotment of the land.

Fadnavis had announced that a committee under Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Gautam Chatterjee would conduct a probe into the alleged violations in transferring government land at a prime location in Bandra to AJL. Chatterjee, however, said on Thursday that he had not received any notification in this regard. “I don’t know how my name is attached with the probe committee. I have not received any paper that says I need to investigate the matter,” he told Express.

A senior official with the CM’s office said that the process to appoint the committee has been initiated. “We have asked for the land records from the Revenue Department. The notification regarding formation of the committee will be issued once terms and conditions of the committee are finalised,” the official said.

A report prepared by the CM’s office has mentioned that there were at least eight violations while allotting land to AJL to construct the Nehru Library and Research Centre. Interestingly, in his construction plan submitted to the city Fire Brigade, AJL’s architect Sunil Ambre had mentioned that the construction was an office building, Congress Bhavan.

A Delhi court has granted bail to the Gandhis in this case filed based on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s petition alleging that the Congress misused the funds to buy AJL property worth `2,000 crore. The court will hear the matter again on February 19.