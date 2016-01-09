UP Chief Secretary to Spend Night Among Villagers

IANS By

LUCKNOW: In a first, the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh will spend a night among villagers in the impoverished villages of Bundelkhand.



An official told IANS that Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan would be on a "night halt at identified villages" in Bundelkhand's two districts -- Mahoba and Banda on January 13-14.



Ranjan would get the feedback of development works after meeting the common people and representatives after on the spot inspection of two villages of district Mahoba on January 13.



On the same day, he would interact directly with the common people by convening a 'Chaupal' in a village of Banda district and make surprise inspection at some villages.



He will also stay overnight there after reviewing the development works and law and order.



This is probably for the first time that the top bureaucrat of the state is going to spend a night in a village.



The state government had some months ago issued directions to all the principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners and district magistrates to stay at night in villages and collect feedback from public on various welfare schemes and development projects.