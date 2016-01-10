NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that the government was considering the extension of Aadhaar cards to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and holders of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards and invited the diaspora to actively participate in India’s growth story.

“So far the Aadhaar card has been given to those Indians who live in India. It is not for non-resident Indians. But you will be happy to know that the Prime Minister wants the card to be given to the NRIs the way it is issued to people living in India, “ Swaraj said in an interaction with members of the diaspora via video conference at the inauguration of the first limited edition of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

“He even wants it for OCI card holders,” she added. While NRIs are still Indian passport holders, OCI cards are given to foreign citizens of Indian origin.

Swaraj said that the matter was under “our consideration”. “No decision has been taken as discussions on it are underway. I hope soon you will hear about it,” she said.

Swaraj also said that it had been decided that women workers will be allowed to go to Gulf countries for employment only through government agencies to ensure they are not duped by recruiting agents or firms.

Asking the diaspora to participate in the government’s various flagship programmes, including the Skill India, Digital India and Clean Ganga initiatives, she said, “It is time for you to come back to India.”

Praising the Prime Minister, Swaraj said India’s engagement with the Indians overseas had increased manifold because of his constant endeavours to reach out to the community.

“Your achievements in the countries of your adoption are a matter of pride... It is our responsibility to protect you and take care of you. Indeed, we are you and you are us,” she said.

On restricting women from going to Gulf countries through the recruiting agencies, she said the decision has been taken to stop them from getting duped.

Swaraj also explained the rationale for changing the format of the Pravasai Bharatiya Divas. The once annual jamboree will now happen every other year. Between those years, there will be a smaller attended by experts from the diaspora.

“So far, the PBDs had been like a mela, but their outcome had been limited. But, we want something which is also outcome driven,” she said.

The PBD was organised for the first time by External Affairs Ministry after the government’s decision to merge Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs with it.