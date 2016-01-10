NEW DELHI: BJP has set up a three-member fact-finding team, which will visit Malda district in West Bengal where communal violence had erupted last Sunday following the alleged blasphemous comments by a right wing leader.

The team, set up by BJP President Amit Shah, will be headed by party national general secretary and Member of Parliament Bhupender Yadav, a party release said today. Party MPs S S Ahluwalia and B D Ram, who is a retired director general of Police, will be the two other members of the team, it said.

The fact-finding team will submit its report to Shah after visiting the violence-hit area, the release said. Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held this year. Union Home minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Malda district on the 18th of this month.

On January 3, a mob protesting against the alleged blasphemous comments by a right wing leader had resorted to violence in Malda district during which a police station was also attacked.