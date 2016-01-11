NEW DELHI: The recruitment process including advertising vacancy and conducting interviews by government departments need to be completed within six months time, the Centre said today.

The move comes after noting long gap between the date of advertisement for the vacancy and date of examination or interview.

"This delay may deny the opportunity to fresh candidates who become eligible during that period, while creating an atmosphere of uncertainty to candidates who have applied," an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

All ministries or departments are, therefore, requested that while initiating the recruitment process to fill vacant posts by the method of direct recruitment, it may be ensured that the entire recruitment process including and starting from advertisement, conducting written examination or holding of interview may be completed within six months, it said.

The administrative ministries or departments have been asked to issue similar instructions to autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings and statutory bodies under their administrative control.

The Centre has decided not to hold interviews for recruitments of Group B (non-gazetted), Group C and Group D categories beginning this year.