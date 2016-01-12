Bypoll for Khadoor Sahib Assembly Seat Announced

Home Nation

CHANDIGARH: As the Election Commission of India today announced the schedule for the bypoll for the Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituency in Punjab on February 13, the Model Code of Conduct in district Tarn Taran was enforced with immediate effect.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Office spokesman said that the date of issue of gazette notification would be done on January 21, while last date for filling the nomination has been fixed for January 27.

The scrutiny of nominations would be done on January 28 and the last date for withdrawing the nominations would be January 30.

He said that counting of votes would take place on January 16 and the electoral process would be finished on January 18.

"The detailed instructions have also been issued to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, Financial Commissioners, Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the departments, Chairmen of Boards and Corporations for strict compliance of the Model Code of Conduct from January 12, till the completion of the electoral process on January 18," he said.

The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki resigned as legislator to protests incidents of sacrileges in the fag end of last year.

Meanwhile, SAD and Congress have announced to contest the polls, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shown unwillingness to enter the poll arena.

The Election Commission today announced bypolls to 12 assembly constituencies in eight states, including Punjab, to be held on February 13.

