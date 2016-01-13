Four Indian Youth Planning to Join ISIS Held in Syria

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Syria has taken four Indian youth in its custody, who were planning to the join terrorist outfit ISIS, and asked the Indian authorities the verify their details.

Syrian Deputy Prime minister Walid Al Moaulem, who is on a three-day visit to India, said the four youth had entered Syria and were taken into custody in Damascus. He, however, did not specify when they were apprehended.

"Four Indians were taken into Syrian custody in Damascus. The four young Indians were planning to join the ISIS and had entered Syria from Jordan," Moaulem told reporters here.

He, however, did not give details like the name, from where the youth come from and when were they taken into custody.

The development assumes significance as India has been trying to stop radicalised youths from joining the terrorist organisation. Incidentally, in December last, police arrested three youth from Nagpur airport while they were planning to leave the country for joining the ISIS.

Moaulem, who is also the Foreign Minister, said he would not be in a position to help in release of 39 Indians who were taken hostage by ISIS militants from Iraqi city of Mosul in June 2014.

"I will try to secure their release if they are in the custody of Iraqi forces but won't be able to do anything if they are still in the custody of ISIS," Moaulem said.