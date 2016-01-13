Kejri 'Sweet Talks' Punjabis, Invites them to Rally in State

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The people of Punjab were in for a surprise when picked up their phones and heard Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s voice: “This is Arvind Kejriwal speaking, I will be coming on January 14 at 11 am to Muktsar sahib on Maghi Mela. I have a lot to speak with you.”

Gaining popularity for his radio talks rivaling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat, Kejri is hit a sweet note with his voice message — in Punjabi — which told the state’s residents, “I like Rewari (a sweet made of jaggery, eaten usually during the Lohri festival) please bring them with you; we will sit, eat and talk.” With his message in Punjabi, Kejriwal is hoping to strike a bond with the state’s people; by saying “come, let’s sit and talk” and asking the recipients of the message to listen to him, he has given it an egalitarian touch, say sources.

The party is focusing on Bathinda, Muktsar and Faridkot districts to garner crowds, as the party does not want people to spend more and come from far off places, said a source.

Durgesh Pathak, national organisation building head, AAP, detailed the party chief’s itinerary: “Kejriwal will visit Pathankot and Gurdaspur on January 13 and meet the families of those killed in the Pathankot attack. He will fly to Amritsar and then drive to Pathankot and Gurdaspur. He will also visit families of Havildar Kulwant Singh and taxi driver Ikagar Singh, who lost their lives in the attack, at Chak Sharif and Bagwalpur Jatta villages in Gurdaspur and also go to Jhanda Gujjran village to meet the family of subedar Fateh Singh. He will spend the night in Bathinda district.”

AAP, meanwhile, hosted a dinner with its leaders Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh in Bathinda on Tuesday to raise funds for the Maghi rally. AAP is expecting more than 100 people at the dinner.