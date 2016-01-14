Curfew-like Situation in Violence-hit Malda: Vijaywargiya

PTI By

INDORE: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya today alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is running her government in an "undemocratic manner" and curfew-like situation prevailing in violence-hit Malda district, where efforts are on to destroy evidence of "riots".

"Mamata is running her Government in an undemocratic manner. A curfew-like situation is prevailing in Malda. Nobody is allowed to go there and all evidence related to riots there were being destroyed," the BJP general secretary told reporters here.

"The police station in Malda, which was set afire by rioters, is being white-washed to wipe out evidence," the former Madhya Pradesh Minister alleged.

He criticised the Banerjee Government for not granting permission to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to hold a public rally in Malda on January 18. "Denying permission to a Union Minister for a rally is undemocratic. Democracy is being murdered in that State," he said.

Vijaywargiya said Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been requested to take stock of the (law and order) situation in West Bengal.

Violence had broken out at Kaliachak in Malda district last month over an alleged remark of a BJP leader. Protesters had torched a police station and damaged vehicles.

Banerjee had said there was no communal tension in the area and described the incident as a fallout of an issue between BSF and local people.