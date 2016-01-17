BJP Slams Rahul, Dubs Him 'Non-Serious' Politician

Home Nation

Published: 17th January 2016

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. |File / AFP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Describing Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as a "non-serious and part-time politician", the BJP on Saturday accused him of spreading propaganda against the Narendra Modi government.

"Rahul should stop levelling baseless allegations and spreading rumour against the Modi government. He has become a non-serious and part-time politician," BJP's national secretary Srikant Sharma told IANS.

Sharma also asked Gandhi not to comment on sensitive issues like internal security and terrorism.

"Rahul is indulging in negative politics over sensitive issues like internal security and terrorism. This is unfortunate," he said.

The BJP leader also took a dig at Gandhi for his comments over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill.

"The Congress should clarify whether it supports the GST or not. They should make their stand clear rather than confuse people," he said.

Another BJP leader Nalin Kohli accused the Congress of diverting people's attention from the good work being done by the Modi government.

"The Congress wants to divert attention from the improving conditions of the country with regard to farmers. It is strange that Rahul Gandhi missed such an important announcement by the prime minister of crop insurance scheme and with regard to sports bodies," he said.

"Before speaking and pointing fingers at others, Rahul should introspect. This is yet another case of rhetoric without adequate facts," he added.

