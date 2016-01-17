J and K Constable Decamps With 4 AK-47 Rifles

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: A police constable, who was part of an escort party of an officer, has decamped with four AK-47 assault rifles from South Kashmir’s Bijbehara township, the hometown of late Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

A police officer said the constable, identified as Shakoor Parray of Kundalan village of Shopian district, posted in Bijbehara of Anantnag district deserted the police force on Friday evening. “He decamped with 4 AK-47 assault rifles including his own service weapon,” he said.

He said Shakoor was part of an escort part of DySP Irshad Ahmad Bhat, who was critically injured in a militant attack in December 24 last year and is undergoing treatment. The police officer said they suspect that the policeman, who had joined the police force in 2011, may have joined militant ranks.

He said two childhood friends of the policeman have also gone missing in last two days.