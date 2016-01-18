NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today sent a woman, accused of throwing ink at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally here following the completion of government's odd-even experiment, to one-day police custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sunil Kumar remanded Bhavna Arora to police custody till tomorrow after the investigating agency said that her custodial interrogation was required to unearth the truth behind the incident.

In closed-door proceedings, the police told the court that 26-year-old Arora's custody was required to investigate whether there were other persons involved in the matter who conspired with her.

According to court sources, police said the real motive behind the act was needed to be ascertained and it was required to find out whether the woman was involved in some other cases as well.

The advocate appearing for Arora, however, opposed the police's custody plea and sought bail for the accused.

The counsel claimed that the offence committed by Arora was not serious and being a woman, she should be released.

Arora had thrown ink on Kejriwal when he was addressing a 'thanksgiving' rally at Chhatrasal Stadium here yesterday following the "success" of his government's odd-even experiment, prompting angry reaction from AAP government which termed the incident as a part of "BJP conspiracy".

The woman, who claimed to be a member of the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Sena, a splinter group of Delhi's ruling AAP, was later whisked away by police and questioned at the Model Town police station.

The woman has claimed that she has "proof in the form of a CD" that "these people have committed CNG scam".

The woman, a resident of Rama Vihar in outer Delhi's Rohini sub-city, was booked for alleged offences under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.