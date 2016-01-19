Home Nation

6 Angels from God's Own Country on Bravery List

NEW DELHI: From saving people from electrocution to preventing a neighbour’s home from burning down, six children from Kerala have shown remarkable courage and have been selected for this year’s National Bravery Awards.

The six from Kerala are among the 25 children, including three girls, who will be awarded for their bravery. Two of the awards are being given posthumously.

Nithin Philip Mathew, Beedhovan, Anandu Dileep, Abhijith KV, Muhammad Shamnad, Aromal SM are the Kerala children who have been selected for the awards this year.

While Aromal jumped into a pond to save two lives, Nithin was playing when he noticed smoke coming from the window of his neighbour’s kitchen. He broke open the door and extinguished the fire by throwing away a burning cloth and turning off the regulator of the gas cylinder. Beedhovan and his friends were plucking coconuts with an iron rod when the rod touched a power line. His friend was caught in the grip of the current. Beedhovan kicked the rod with his rubber slippers and saved his friend.

Anandu Dileep and his friend were on their way to tuition, when while crossing a bridge, his friend slipped and fell into the 10-feet-deep canal. Anandu Dileep jumped into the water and managed to rescue his drowning friend.

The Bharat Award has been conferred on 15-year-old Gaurav Kawduji Sahastrabuddhe of Maharashtra, who sacrificed his life in an attempt to save four of his friends. The Geeta Chopra award has been conferred on eight-year-old Shivampet Ruchika of Telangana, who displayed exemplary courage in saving two as a train hit her school bus.

The selection for the awards was made by a committee comprising representatives of various ministries and departments, NGOs as well as office bearers of Indian Council for Child Welfare.

The children will receive their awards from the Prime Minister on January 24 and will participate in the Republic Day parade. The awardees receive a medal, certificate and cash. Eligible awardees are granted financial assistance until they complete schooling. The government has reserved some seats for the awardees in medical and engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes.

