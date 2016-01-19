NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the suicide of the Hyderabad Dalit student as "murder of democracy, social justice and equality".



"It's not suicide. It's murder. It's murder of democracy, social justice and equality. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji should sack ministers and apologise to the nation," Kejriwal said in a tweet.



"(The) Modi government (is) constitutionally duty bound to uplift Dalits. Instead, Modi ji's ministers got five Dalit students ostracised and suspended."



Rohith Vemula, a second-year research scholar of science, technology and society studies department at the University of Hyderabad, was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the New Research Scholars' Hostel late on Sunday.



He was one of the five Dalit students suspended and expelled from the hostel for staging a protest on the campus for the past 15 days.

