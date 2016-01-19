Delhi Assembly Comes with Its Own Channel

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: On the lines Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV, the Delhi assembly is coming up with its own channel has issued an notification seeking hiring of consultant to launch the channel. The project is expected to cost Rs 100 crore.

In the notice, the Office of Delhi Legislative Assembly stated: The Delhi assembly proposes to set up an independent television channel. For this purpose applications are invited for the position of Consultant (Television Project) on purely contractual basis from professionals fulfilling the eligibility conditions for the position for an initial period of three months extendable to a maximum period of six months subject to exigencies.”

The notice further stated that the Consultant is expected to submit a Detailed Project Report (Financial & Technical) for setting up of the television channel and also the mechanism for giving out official feed of the House proceedings till the time the channel becomes fully operational, at the earliest.

Earlier, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has written to Jaitley to seek permission to launch of vidhan sabha’s own exclusive television channel last month. In the missive to Jaitley last month, Goel has said that the channel would be wholly owned and operated by the Legislative Assembly on the lines of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV.

In a letter, Goel said that the proposed channel’s primary objective would be to bring people closer to the Legislature and to create awareness among them by way of direct communication.

It is pertinent to mention that AAP has 67 MLAs in Delhi assembly and BJP has three MLAs and recently Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jaitley are at loggerheads over Delhi and District Cricket Association scam.

The letter said: “I shall be grateful if you could issue necessary instructions to all concerned to facilitate the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi in obtaining all essential licenses / clearances/ permissions in this regard. I am confident that you would also waive off any conditionalities that may come in way of the Delhi Assembly launching its own channel, keeping in view the noble cause it is intended to serve.”

Goel further pointed out that he does not see much of a difficulty in procedures since there was a precedent of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha channels getting all necessary clearances under the Sansad Television Network from all concerned agencies, functioning under the Union government.

The letter said: “I have enclosed herewith an application form, duly filled in, addressed to the Secretary (I &B) for you to issue directions accordingly. I request you to kindly entrust this task on a priority to an officer who could guide my secretariat in completing other formalities, if any.”