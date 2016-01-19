KOLKATA: BSP chief Mayawati today slammed the erstwhile Congress regime and the present NDA government at the Centre saying that both didn't do much for Dalits who for decades have been ignored in the country.

"The Congress didn't do much for Dalits. Neither did the BJP government. Dalits for decades have been ignored in the country," Mayawati said while addressing a workers meet here.

With an eye on the Assembly poll in Bengal, slated for later this year, the BSF chief asked the party cadres to reach out to the downtrodden sections of the society in the state.

"If you work hard you can win seats in Bengal too. It's really sad that we still don't have an MLA in Bengal," she added.