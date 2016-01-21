Malicious Attempt by Parties to Turn Scholar's Suicide into Caste Battle: Irani

Vikram Sharma By

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD:Faced with political flak and nationwide protests over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula in University of Hyderabad (UoH), a combative Minister for Human Resources Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said it was being misrepresented as “a Dalit vs non-Dalit confrontation” to ignite passions for political gains.

“A malicious attempt is being made to project it as a caste battle which it is not. This is not a Dalit versus non-Dalit issue as is being projected by some to ignite passions,” Irani said, adding that the student did not blame any political party or MP for his suicide, in the purported note left behind by him.

Also Read: Dalit Scholar Suicide: HC Judge Must Probe Irani's 'Culpability', Says Congress

Union MoS for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya, under fire from all quarters for shooting off a letter to the MHRD which led to the suspension of five Dalit scholars including Rohith, insisted that he had, in no manner, influenced any decisions made by the UoH and had simply forwarded two representations to the MHRD.

Meanwhile, politicos continued to make a beeline to UoH to express solidarity with the protesting students and in the process taking on the Centre.

The onslaught against the Union government continued with Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, who visited U0H, alleging that the NDA is following a ‘divisive India’ policy by creating a rift among students on the basis of caste.

Equally unsparing was CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashish Khetan and YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, all of whom visited the campus, as they demanded stringent action against Dattatreya and V-C Appa Rao.

Scores of students burnt Irani’s effigies and said she does not know the facts.

‘My Role Limited to Forwarding 2 Pleas’

Around the time Irani was holding a press conference in New Delhi, MoS Bandaru Dattatreya issued a press release clarifying his stand on the issue. “Apart from being a Union Minister, I am also an elected Member of Parliament from Secunderabad constituency. Since my entry into politics in 1980s, I have always been a leader connected to the downtrodden and all sections of the society on a daily basis, whether or not in any position of power. Taking representations from common people, constituents and forwarding it to concerned ministries is what I consider my earnest responsibility by being an elected representative,” Dattatreya said, adding that not only ABVP, had any other student body approached him, he would have “happily forwarded their issues to the Central Ministry”.

Extending heartfelt condolences to Rohith’s family, the BJP veteran clarified he had forwarded a representation from ABVP, which he had received on the August 10, 2015, to the MHRD. “While forwarding the representation, in my covering letter, I only wished that things in the campus would change for the better,” he said. Dattatreya further said he also forwarded another representation from the ABVP, which he had received on August 29, 2015 to the MHRD. “In my covering letter, I had only requested it to look into the matter and to do the needful. My role was only limited to forwarding these two representations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TDP, which has remained silent on the issue over the last three days, on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh for Rohith’s family. The TDP is an alliance partner of BJP.