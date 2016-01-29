MUMBAI: The Adarsh Housing Society case has returned to haunt former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan but suspense remains over his fate in the multicrore scam.

The Maharashtra government has recommended that Governor Vidyasagar Rao grant permission to CBI to prosecute Chavan. The CBI had sought permission to prosecute Chavan after a two-member team found fresh evidence against him. Rao, in turn, sent the communication from CBI to the CM Devendra Fadnavis to get the opinion of the Cabinet. A highly placed government source told Express on Thursday that Advocate General Shrihari Aney had explained to Rao that there was some technical issue in granting CBI permission to prosecute Chavan’s case.

“Rao had called in Aney on Wednesday to discuss the case on legal grounds after the Cabinet’s consent. In this meeting, Aney explained to him the possible roadblocks in allowing CBI to prosecute Chavan. Being an expert on matters related to the Constitution, Aney is very much aware of the fallout of the legal procedure,” the source said. The details on the possible roadblocks were not immediately available. Aney could not be reached for comment.

Chavan, a Lok Sabha member from Nanded and the Congress state president, alleged that the BJP government had a vendetta against him. “This is a case of typical vendetta by the BJP government against Congress leaders who have been criticising their government. We have been raising issues they are uncomfortable with such as their performance, price rise, inflation, suicides by farmers. So they are terrorising me but we will continue to raise issues,” he said.

Chavan pointed out that then Governor K Sankarnarayanan had declined permission to the CBI after consulting the country’s highest legal authority, the Solicitor General.