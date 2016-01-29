MCD Strike, Day 3: Gopal Rai to Face Wrath of Employees Today

ANI By

NEW DELHI: After Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suffered the brunt of the protesting MCD workers, state transport and rural development Minister Gopal Rai will be facing the fury of the workers today who will to stage a protest outside his residence.

As the strike enters day three, the outraged employees plan to leave a mountain of garbage right outside Rai’s residence.

Yesterday, Sisodia was meted with a similar treatment as a pile of garbage was dumped outside his office by the MCD workers over non-payment of their dues..

"It is a 'politics of garbage' I would like to request the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and all the three mayor's of BJP to pay the money to the workers," Sisodia told media here.

"The Delhi Government has paid all dues of the sanitation workers before time. It is the BJP which should answer where the money went. The BJP controls the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, having swept the election in 2012", he added.

Over 1.5 lakh MCD employees including sanitation workers and other employees of the three municipal corporations - NDMC, SDMC and EDMC - have decided to go on a three-day strike from today over non-payment of dues.

The cash-strapped North and East Delhi civic bodies have been unable to pay salaries to workers for three to four months now.