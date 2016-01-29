TERI Picks 'Youth Ambassadors' for Swachh Bharat Mission

Home Nation

TERI selected a team of 50 youth ambassadors from various colleges across India to take the government\'s Swachh Bharat Mission to local level.

Published: 29th January 2016

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TERI has selected a team of 50 "youth ambassadors" from various colleges across the country who will take the NDA government's ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission to local level starting next week.

The Energy and Resources Institute selected the "youth ambassadors" by conducting competitions on the theme 'Strengthening Water and Sanitation in Urban Settings: Inter-University Competition on Water Resources Management'.

The final leg of the competition was held in the national capital today.

"These students were selected through regional competitions we held on the theme. They were picked on the basis of their projects and presentations on the issue.

"The youths will now work with TERI for six months from February 1 onwards, implement best ideas which came up during the competition in their respective areas," Ragini Kumar, associate fellow with TERI, said.

Earlier in the day, the students from various states including West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Punjab presented "action-oriented, practicable and community participative proposals to address water and sanitation problems in their regions", TERI said in a statement.

TERI's senior director (sustainable development outreach and youth education) Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran and acting vice chancellor of TERI University Dr Rajiv Seth were among those who attended the event.

