Former Army Chief K V Krishna Rao Cremated

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Former Army Chief General K V Krishna Rao was today cremated with full military honours here.

Rao, who played a key role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, died at the military hospital yesterday following a cardiac arrest. He was 92.

President Pranab Mukherjee in his message said that Rao's exemplary services to the nation and the Army will always be remembered.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar condoled the passing away of General Rao, saying, "He was a visionary who led ably, inspired a generation of soldiers and initiated modernization of Indian Army in the early 1980s. His contribution in the 1971 War and maintaining the unity and integrity of the country shall always be remembered".

Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag laid a floral wreath and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the former chief.

"Rao was a soldier statesman who inspired a generation of soldiers and will continue to do so even after his demise," he said.

Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh, Union minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh, former Army Chiefs V N Sharma, N C Vij, Deepak Kapoor and Bikram Singh, representatives of chiefs of Naval Staff and Air Staff, representative of Manipur Government and a host of serving and retired officers of Army were present on the occasion.