SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed and an Army jawan injured in an encounter in Kupwara district of Kashmir today, police said.

The gunfight broke out between militants and troops of 21 Rashtriya Rifles at Wadarballa in Handwara area this evening, a police officer said.

He said the encounter left a militant dead, while a soldier suffered minor injuries and was evacuated to hospital.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not available immediately as the search operation in the village was still continuing, the officer said.