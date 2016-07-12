Man chokes daughter to death with onion for not learning alphabets

IANS By

AURANGABAD: A 30-year old man has been nabbed by the Chikhalthana police here for thrashing and choking his daughter to death with an onion for not learning the alphabets, an officer said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the accused - Sanjay Kute - was going through his six-year old daughter Bharati's homework, said investigating officer S.B. Rathore.

At one point when she couldn't recite her alphabets, an enraged Kute thrashed her and then forced her to swallow an onion as punishment.

The girl choked on the onion and was unable to breathe, and a short while later suffocated to death, while her horrified mother and two-year old brother looked on, Rathore said.

Later, Kute attempted to hide his crime by taking Bharati's body to a nearby place and quietly disposing it off.

The weeping mother later contacted her relatives and after detailed deliberations they decided to lodge a police complaint against Kute.

"We arrested the accused on Monday night and he will be produced before a court later today (Tuesday)," Rathore told IANS.

The child's body has been recovered and the remains sent for an autopsy, she added.