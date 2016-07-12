Home Nation

Man chokes daughter to death with onion for not learning alphabets

The girl choked on the onion and was unable to breathe, and a short while later suffocated to death.

Published: 12th July 2016 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2016 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

AURANGABAD: A 30-year old man has been nabbed by the Chikhalthana police here for thrashing and choking his daughter to death with an onion for not learning the alphabets, an officer said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the accused - Sanjay Kute - was going through his six-year old daughter Bharati's homework, said investigating officer S.B. Rathore.

At one point when she couldn't recite her alphabets, an enraged Kute thrashed her and then forced her to swallow an onion as punishment.

The girl choked on the onion and was unable to breathe, and a short while later suffocated to death, while her horrified mother and two-year old brother looked on, Rathore said.

Later, Kute attempted to hide his crime by taking Bharati's body to a nearby place and quietly disposing it off.

The weeping mother later contacted her relatives and after detailed deliberations they decided to lodge a police complaint against Kute.

"We arrested the accused on Monday night and he will be produced before a court later today (Tuesday)," Rathore told IANS.

The child's body has been recovered and the remains sent for an autopsy, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp