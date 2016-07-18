JAMMU: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday from south Kashmir's Pahalgam route for the first time since violence started in the Valley on July 9.



On Sunday, 4,510 offered prayers inside the cave shrine.



An official of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the pilgrimage told IANS "Yatra through the traditional Pahalgam route has been resumed today (Monday)."



"Due to the law and order situation in the Valley, the Yatra continued only via north Kashmir's Baltal route only following the July 9 aftermath."



"Since the Yatra started on July 2, so far 1,72,851 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine," the official added.



There were also reports of casualties, 12 pilgrims died on the way due to natural causes.



The 48-day long Yatra will end on August 17 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.