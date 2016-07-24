JAMMU: A BSF constable today allegedly stabbed a fellow jawan and fled with a Light Machine Gun (LMG) and over 10 magazines from Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir following which security has been beefed up in key areas here.

The accused, identified as Rajeev Ranjan, entered into a scuffle with his colleague Rajbir Singh over a petty issue, following which he stabbed the latter with a knife, a BSF officer said.

Before the senior officers could intervene, he fled the camp with one LMG and over 10 magazines, the officer said.

The injured constable was admitted to government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) where his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the police have issued an alert and intensified checking at all the check points across the city. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the constable.

"We have sounded a general alert and checking has been intensified at all the check posts across the city," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Sunil Gupta said.