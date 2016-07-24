GUWAHATI: Over five lakh people have been affected in the current surge of rising water levels across 14 districts in Assam.

Two persons lost their lives in rain related incidents at Lakhimpur and Morigaon district during last 24 hours. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in relief and rescue works.

Over 51,000 people from 100 villages are reeling under the fury of flood at Majuli revenue circle in Jorhat district alone. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dibrugarh, Nematighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

MeT department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in the next 48 hours. Jorhat, Dhemaji and Barpeta are among the worst affected districts.

70 relief camps have been set up and nearly 22 thousand people are taking shelter. Agriculture land, schools, health centres as well as historical places submerged in surging water.