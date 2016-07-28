Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the sting CD probe in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI )

The Indian Army asserted that the Chinese incursion in Uttarakhand was not alarming.

The incident was handled as per mutually agreed drills and did not last for more than few minutes.

Earlier today, CM Rawat confirmed an incursion by Chinese troops into Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

NEW DELHI: Chinese troops infiltrated into Uttarakhand on July 19 and came face to face with district administrative officials and Paramilitary Jawans, a report sent by the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Sources said the Chinese incursion took place at a grazing ground in Barahoti in Chamoli district and the area, which is a ‘no man’s land’, is claimed by both China and India.

“ITBP jawans do not go in that area for patrolling and only civil officials are allowed there. We cannot even send armed men to the area. When the incident happened on July 19, district officials were present for the routine examination of the area. The officials returned and informed ITBP personnel about the incursion. On the same day, a report was sent to the MHA. An hour later, Chinese troops returned to their side of the border,” sources said.

Sources said Chinese troops had asked the Indian officials to go back. To avoid further confrontation, the officials returned and informed personnel at the ITBP post about the incursion by the Chinese side.

What is intriguing in the entire episode is the flip-flop made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat who first confirmed that intrusion took place on the border but tried to play it down hours later. “It is a serious matter. The state revenue authorities were there for mapping of our land and they noticed their (Chinese) presence. The good thing is that Chinese have not cross nullah,” Rawat said on Wednesday morning. Rawat later said there was nothing to be alarmed as the activities were noticed in the Chinese territory.

“We are alert and that is why we noticed those movements. Besides, the Central government is also aware of the incident,” he said. MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who met ITBP Chief Krishna Chaudhary, said Jawans were monitoring the border area and the government needs to assess the extent of intrusion.

Former union home secretary and BJP MP R Singh said “the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not defined, which is actually the root cause of the problem.”

“It was agreed with China that we will set up a group to clarify the LAC. And we have been asking those groups to complete their exercise, but the Chinese side has not been cooperating,” Singh said.

Uttarakhand shares a 350 km boundary with China. In the past, Chinese troops have been known to cross over and write 'China' on rocks in Chamoli.

Indian Army asserted that the Chinese incursion in Uttarakhand was not alarming adding that the incident did not last for more than few minutes and was handled as per mutual agreed drills between both nations.