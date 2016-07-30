Home Nation

Assam govt red faced as B'desh pic included in Rajnath's flood report

Senior Assam government officials owned up the mistake when pointed out but tried to shift the blame.

Published: 30th July 2016 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2016 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI
  • Assam government today included a two-year old world-famous photograph of Bangladesh's Noakhali flood in its interim report on Assam flood.
  • The picture, taken by wildlife photographer Hasibul Wahab received global appreciation at that time.
  • Senior Assam government officials owned up the mistake when pointed out but tried to shift the blame.

 

GUWAHATI: In a major goof-up, Assam government today included a two-year old world-famous photograph of Bangladesh's Noakhali flood in its interim report on Assam flood to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The report, handed over by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Singh during his day-long visit to survey the flood condition in the state, comprises nine photographs.

Out of this, one is the famous picture of Noakhali flood, where a young boy rescues and carries a baby deer amidst flood water.

The picture, taken by wildlife photographer Hasibul Wahab and distributed by Caters News Agency in February 2014, received global appreciation at that time.

The photo showed the boy, Belal, in his 20s risking his life to rescue the baby deer with waters reaching his eyes.

Senior Assam government officials owned up the mistake when pointed out but tried to shift the blame on "some" DCs who forwarded the picture to the state capital.

"It is a big mistake. We accept it. Actually some DCs have forwarded this to us because of similarity with situation in Kaziranga National Park," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Another official said residents in and around Kaziranga have been rescuing animals during current wave of flood and this might have "misled" officials to include the picture.

