NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to file a status report detailing ground realities prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by security agencies but rejected the plea for placing the State under Governor’s rule. “The situation in the State keeps changing by the hour for which there is no judicial remedy,” a Bench headed by CJI T S Thakur told senior counsel Bhim Singh who appeared for petitioner J&K National Panthers Party. At the outset, the Bench told Singh, it was rejecting the petition as it cannot direct the Governor to take over the administration. “We will ask the Solicitor General (Ranjit Kumar) to file the status report as to what are the ground realities,” the Bench said while cautioning Singh not to take political mileage out of the court proceedings. “We will come down heavily on you if we get the feeling that you are taking political mileage,” the Bench said.

Singh said due to the use of pellet guns, people are becoming blind and there are no medicines and medical facilities available to them. On this, the court asked him, “Bring us one person who is unable to go to the hospital due to the prevailing condition. For one whole year, you have not visited Kashmir and you are coming to the court.”