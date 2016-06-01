LUCKNOW: Five children were killed and four others were left injured, when a truck overturned and fell over their homes at Dubagga road in Lucknow this morning.

Then tragedy took place around 5 a.m. when the driver of a truck, loaded with sand, lost control and the vehicle fell over children sleeping outside their homes.

“A truck loaded with sand was negotiating a curve this morning at around 5.30. The road on the right side was weak, because of which it caved in due to trucks weight. It lost its balance and fell over two houses. Some people were sleeping outside. Some have died and others are injured. Injured have been taken to hospital,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvesh Kumar.

One of the grief-stricken family members of the victims, said they had warned the truck drivers about the road, but he insisted that the vehicle would pass through.

“We told them before also that road is not right. Then a night before three trucks passed, which further damaged the road. We told driver not to take the turn but he said he will pull-it off. Now I have lost my children,” the mother of the deceased children told ANI.

It is being said that the truck lost its balance due to overloading.