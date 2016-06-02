CHANDIGARH: With Jat community leaders giving a call to re-start their agitation for reservation from June 5, the Haryana Police on Thursday announced that leave of all police personnel has been cancelled.



"With the Jat reservation agitation likely commencing from June 5 in various districts of Haryana, the police department has stopped leave of all kinds except in emergent cases till further orders," a Haryana Police spokesman said here.



A communication to this effect has been sent to all Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents and heads of other police establishments.



Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mohammad Akil said on Thursday that police was fully geared up to meet any eventuality.



"The police and district administration would maintain law and order and safety of the people would be ensured. Iindividuals or group of people found trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere directly or indirectly would invite stern action against themselves," Akil said.



"There is neither shortage of police force nor of equipment in maintaining law and order. The police would not tolerate any act to block road or rail. The police officers are holding meetings with responsible citizens to maintain peace in rural and urban areas," he said.



Haryana saw the worst violence in its five decades of existence in February this year during the Jat agitation for reservation.



As many as 30 persons were killed and 320 other injured and property worth hundreds of crores of rupees was destroyed in Haryana during the violence in February. The state remained paralysed for nearly 10 days.



The BJP government in Haryana, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which was blamed for inept handling of the violence in February, on Tuesday announced a state-level riot control room to deal with the forthcoming agitation.



The Khattar government had last month notified reservation for the Jat and five other communities in jobs and admissions but the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week stayed the notification.



Authorities have started mobilising security forces at various places in Haryana following the threat by a section of Jat leaders to renew from June 5 their agitation for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the Backward Class category.



Police personnel and para-military forces have been stationed in sensitive districts like Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Panipat and Kaithal to ensure law and order.



In Sonipat district, orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting any assembly of five or more people at any place.