MATHURA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the Station House Officer, who was among the 14 killed in the violent clashes between police and illegal occupants of a land in Jawahar Bagh in Mathura last night.

The cult-like group of nearly 2,000 protesters, who claim to be the “true followers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose”, got violent after they were asked to evict the land they were encroaching upon, following the directions of the Allahabad High Court.

ADG (Law and Order) Daljeet Singh Chaudhary told the media that the protesters opened fire on the police and also lobbed grenades on the cops.

“Country-made guns, rifles, pistols & cartridges recovered from spot, search op underway. It was an unlawful assembly and they had explosives including grenades and pistols which they used to fire upon the police. They fired at police which was absolutely unprovoked. Strict action will be taken,” Chaudhary said.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has asked the Director General of Police and the principal secretary home to reach Mathura to personally take stock of the situation.

According to reports, there had been tension in the area ever since the Mathura administration gave the protesters a 48-hour ultimatum on April 15 that lapsed without any action being initiated.