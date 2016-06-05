GURUGRAM: Asserting that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government will not spare anyone who will meddle with the law and order situation in the state, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Haryana state chief Jawahar Yadav on Sunday said that peaceful protest by the Jat Community is welcome, but any nuisance will not be tolerated.

Yadav told ANI, “Most of the Jat institutions and other related groups have distanced themselves from this agitation. And after this, if any person of the community wants to keep forth their opinion in peaceful manner then we welcome that. But nobody will be allowed to mess with the law and order of the state, The Manohar government will not spare anyone who will meddle with the tranquillity in the state.”

“We have given reservation to Jats and are backing them in the court. When last time reservation happened many from the Jat community said that it was not them but some of the anti-social elements which created ruckus. But this time there is no scope of such incidents happening, so they cannot pass the buck this time. They will be held responsible if anything goes wrong,” he added

55 paramilitary forces have been deployed in all districts of the state ahead of the agitation.

Section 144 against unlawful gatherings has also been imposed in Jhajjar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Kaithal which also covers national highways.

A dedicated helpline has been provided which will be monitored by a control room in Chandigarh round-the-clock.

Duty Magistrate has been appointed before time, who is in sync with the police.

Administration has also issued order banning mobile internet service.

The ban which has been brought in effect yesterday will be implied till further orders. As it is being said that chances that mobile internet services might be used to spread wrong information and rumours. All telecom service providers have been directed to strictly abide by these orders.

Haryana saw the worst violence in its five decades of existence in February this year during the Jat agitation for reservation.

As many as 30 persons were killed, 320 others injured and property worth hundreds of crores of rupees was destroyed during the agitation. The state remained paralysed for nearly 10 days.