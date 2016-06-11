NEW DELHI: The boycott of exams evaluation by DU teachers in protest against the new UGC criteria to ascertain their academic performance which entered its 19th day today, has now been extended till June 16 even as the varsity urged them to call off the agitation to ensure the results are not delayed.

The teachers had initially called for a four-day boycott beginning May 24, however, the General Body (GB) of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) today extended the boycott for the fourth time. It will now continue till June 16.

The agitating teachers staged a protest rally to HRD Ministry yesterday.

The teachers are protesting against amendments to UGC regulations that, they argue, will lead to job-cuts to the tune of 50 per cent and drastically decrease pupil-teacher ratio in higher education.

"It was decided unanimously that teachers were left with no option but to continue with the evaluation boycott till June 16. The General Body also decided to stage a Satyagraha programme on June 14 which will be attended by members of various students and teachers associations," a DUTA statement said.

The new gazette notification has increased the workload for assistant professors from 16 hours of "direct teaching" per week (including tutorials) to 18 hours, plus another six of tutorials, bringing the total up to 24 hours. Similarly the work hours of associate professors have been increased from 14 to 22.

Following protests, the HRD ministry had directed UGC to review the same. The commission had yesterday organised consultations on the issue with various stake holders including representatives of teachers associations from across the country.

The protesting teachers had, however, claimed that the consultations did not yield any results.

Meanwhile, DU's dean of examination has requested the teachers to resume evaluation work from tomorrow.

In a letter to the teachers Vinay Gupta, dean of examination, stated that nearly two weeks of evaluation work has been delayed and "any further delay can jeopardise the career of students and also adversely affect the reputation of the university".