PANAJI: Goa Congress president Luizinho Faleiro today claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has turned himself into a "big joke" and that AAP is a creation of RSS.

Responding to a query on Kejriwal's statement that Delhi will soon have a referendum on full statehood issue, he claimed, "The biggest joke that the people of Delhi are enjoying today is Arvind Kejriwal. He is a joke on Delhi."

The Delhi Chief Minister had made the statement in the wake of June 23 referendum in the UK, where a majority of its people voted to leave the European Union. "The only achievement of Kejriwal is to increase the salaries of Delhi MLAs by almost four times. On governance and development fronts, he has failed miserably," the former Goa Chief Minister alleged at a press conference here.

Accusing the AAP national convener of making the life of Delhi residents "tough and miserable", Faleiro claimed, "The people who voted for AAP in the last year's Delhi Assembly polls are now repenting."

He also alleged that AAP is a creation of RSS and the party is "hell-bent" on "dividing the secular votes" in the country.

"On one side they pretend to be concerned about people, but on the other they are hell-bent on dividing the secular forces," Faleiro alleged.