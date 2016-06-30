SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was elected to the state Assembly from Anantnag seat, today took oath as a member.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta administered the oath of office to Mehbooba in his chamber in the Assembly Secretariat here.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri, Minister for Law Abdul Haq Khan, other members of the Council of Ministers, Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurezi, Secretary Legislative Assembly and PDP General Secretary Mohammad Sartaj Madni were present on the occasion, an official spokesman said.

Mehbooba was elected to the state Assembly from Anantnag district for the fourth time on June 25 with an impressive margin of more than 12,000 votes.

The constituency was earlier represented by her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for two consecutive terms.

The June 22 by-poll to Anantnag Assembly segment was necessitated after the death of Sayeed on January 7.

Mehbooba had contested and won her maiden Assembly election in 1996 from Bijbehara in Anantnag district on a Congress ticket. She was sworn in as the first woman Chief Minister of the state on April 4.