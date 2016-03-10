NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will today hear plea of the telecom companies challenging Delhi High Court order over compensation for call drops.

The apex court on Friday issued notices to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Central Government over the telecom companies' plea.

The move came after the apex court heard a petition filed by two cellular operator associations, challenging the High Court's order which upheld TRAI's decision making it mandatory for the cellular operators to pay consumers Re. one per call drop experienced on their networks.

The Supreme Court has offered no relief to the telecos in the call drop case as it strictly refused to grant interim stay on TRAI notification.

Earlier, the High Court said the TRAI's regulation mandated only compensating the calling consumer not the receiver.

The TRAI had told the High Court that consumers have a right to get compensated for call drops. They said this was different from the quality of service guidelines that cellular service providers have to follow under the licence conditions.