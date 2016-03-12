SRINAGAR: High altitude areas including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg today experienced fresh snowfall while steady rains lashed Srinagar, resulting in a considerable drop in temperatures.

Gulmarg recorded about three inches of snow - much to the delight of tourists who are enjoying their holiday in the famous hill resort, officials said.

They said about five inches of snow was recorded in the peripheral areas of the hill station including Kongdoori and Aferwath.

Gulmarg, which is still covered by a thick layer of snow, is attracting tourists in good numbers and the fresh snowfall is expected to further boost footfall.

Reports of moderate snowfall were also received from Z-Gali in Kupwara district, Sonamarg and Zojilla pass along Srinagar-Leh National highway in Ganderbal district, Peer Ki Gali along Mughal road in Shopian district, Amarnath cave shrine and adjoining hills in Anantnag district and upper reaches of Yousmarg in Budgam district, officials said.

While the Srinagar-Leh road and the Mughal road, which is being developed as alternate road link between Srinagar and rest of the country, remained closed for vehicular traffic owing to ongoing snow clearance operation, the all-weather Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open despite rains all along 125-km Srinagar-Banihal stretch, they said.

Officials said the fresh snowfall might delay the early opening of 434-km strategic Srinagar-Leh highway which usually remains closed during winter.

The road normally opens by April-end but because of low snowfall this season, it was expected that the highway would be thrown open later this month.

Meanwhile, steady rains lashed the plains including Srinagar since early morning, but the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies remained unchanged so far.

Srinagar recorded rain of 7 mm till 2:30 pm while Kupwara district recorded highest rainfall of 15 mm, the MET office said.

The weather office has predicted more rainfall for the next three days.