BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebration of B R Ambedkar at his birth place Mhow in Indore on April 14.

"Prime Minister will attend a grand function marking the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow on April 14," an official release said.

"Like every year, this year also the state government will organise Ambedkar Mahakumbh at the birth place of Dr Ambedkar," it said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister's proposed visit.

People from all over the state will attend the function, the release said.