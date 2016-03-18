'Amputated' Shaktimaan Finds Way to Stand Again

ANI By

DEHRADUN: The police horse Shaktimaan, who got his left hind leg amputated after being allegedly attacked by BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi, has found a friend in the United States who will donate him a prosthetic limb in order to make him stand again.

Last night, it took two hours for the doctors to get his leg amputated, which according to them was successful. The horse's amputation surgery took place two days after his fractures were fixed by external fixation by a group of 10 doctors - six from Pantnagar and four district veterinary officers.

Jamie Won of Maya Foundation, who owns a non-profitable animal rescue centre in the United States, said that she has contacted one of her friends who would get a leg donated for Shaktimaan. The BJP MLA had yesterday visited the injured animal and said that the horse needs better treatment and must be send to the national capital in that regard.

Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of People for Animal Welfare, on Friday said that there was attempt made at putting an external fixator but it did not work on the police horse ‘Shaktimaan’ because it was too heavy.

So his leg had to be amputated and a prosthetic leg has been put in place. She said that the quality of life of that horse is gone and it will not be the same for Shaktimaan, who led the Republic Day parade. She also said that the punishment for this offence was trivial since the accused would get away with a paltry fine of Rs. 50.

Maulekhi added that animal welfare activists will protest and make sure that the ‘Shaktimaan Bill’ is presented in the next Parliament session to amend penalties of prevention of cruelty to animals act. She further said that the sacrifice of the poor animal should not go waste.