Home Nation

'Amputated' Shaktimaan Finds Way to Stand Again

Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of People for Animal Welfare, on Friday said that there was attempt made at putting an external fixator.

Published: 18th March 2016 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2016 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

horse

A policeman feeds Shaktimaan, the horse that was injured in a protest at police lines in Dehradun on Tuesday | PTI

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The police horse Shaktimaan, who got his left hind leg amputated after being allegedly attacked by BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi, has found a friend in the United States who will donate him a prosthetic limb in order to make him stand again.

Last night, it took two hours for the doctors to get his leg amputated, which according to them was successful. The horse's amputation surgery took place two days after his fractures were fixed by external fixation by a group of 10 doctors - six from Pantnagar and four district veterinary officers.

Jamie Won of Maya Foundation, who owns a non-profitable animal rescue centre in the United States, said that she has contacted one of her friends who would get a leg donated for Shaktimaan. The BJP MLA had yesterday visited the injured animal and said that the horse needs better treatment and must be send to the national capital in that regard.

Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of People for Animal Welfare, on Friday said that there was attempt made at putting an external fixator but it did not work on the police horse ‘Shaktimaan’ because it was too heavy.

So his leg had to be amputated and a prosthetic leg has been put in place. She said that the quality of life of that horse is gone and it will not be the same for Shaktimaan, who led the Republic Day parade. She also said that the punishment for this offence was trivial since the accused would get away with a paltry fine of Rs. 50.

Maulekhi added that animal welfare activists will protest and make sure that the ‘Shaktimaan Bill’ is presented in the next Parliament session to amend penalties of prevention of cruelty to animals act. She further said that the sacrifice of the poor animal should not go waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp