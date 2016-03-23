JAMMU: Indian and Pakistani troops today exchanged sweets at several border points along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Pakistan day.

"On the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, troops of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets at Mendhar and Chakan- Da- Bagh.

In keeping tune with the high ethos of Indian Army, sweets were exchanged by both sides on the occasion", Defence Spokesman said.

The exchange of sweets on religious festivals and days of historical significance is part of the confidence building measures between the two sides and shall go a long way in promoting harmony and bonhomie along the Line of Control, he said.

The event is testimony to the good-will generated between the two sides to ensure everlasting peace on the Line of Control, he added.