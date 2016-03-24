NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter with the latter today thanking him for it and saying he hopes for better cooperation between his government and the Centre.

While the AAP chief wished the Prime Minister on the occasion of Holi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, too, took to Twitter to reach out to Modi, who started following him as well on the micro-blogging site.

"@NarendraModi Sir, thank you for following me. Happy Holi. Aaj geele shikwe bhoolne ka din hain (today is the day to forget all complaints and upbraiding). Hope better Centre- Delhi cooperation in future," Kejriwal said.

Delhi government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over a range of issues over the past one year. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Sisodia thanked Modi for following him on Twitter and urged him to ensure the clearance of bills passed in the last one year by the Delhi Assembly.

"Narendra Modi sir thanks for following. I convey my greetings on Holi. Making a modest request for people in Delhi. All bills passed by Delhi Assembly in past one year are stuck with Home Ministry, please pass them. Delhi shall be thankful for that," he tweeted.

The message was later retweeted by Kejriwal. The Chief Minister has around 7.28 million followers on Twitter. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Sisodia, celebrated Holi with other ministers, MLAs, party workers and family members.

"Played holi wid my family, volunteers, ministers, MLAs, officers, autowallas n my dear junta. Happy Holi," he tweeted.