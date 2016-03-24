PATHANKOT: A car which was stolen from a civilian at gunpoint by three armed men in Sujanpur District of Pathankot near the Jammu and Kashmir Border two days ago has been found abandoned.

The car is a Ford Fiesta Model with number PB 06 S 8982.

Earlier, following the incident the police began the investigations promptly in order to establish any connection to terrorist-based activities.

"I was sitting in my car when three men came, asked me to drop them to petrol pump. As soon as I rolled down the car window, they put me at gunpoint and stole my car," said Gaurav Pathania, whose car was stolen.

The identity of the three men has yet not been ascertained.

The incident assumes importance as the similar incident had taken place before the terror attack at the Pathankot air base on January 6 when terrorists had hijacked a car belonging to a Gurdaspur Police official.

Meanwhile, Delhi is on high alert as Central agencies have issued a warning about a former Pakistan army soldier entering India through Punjab with six terrorists last month, and a possible attempt by them to carry out terror attacks here during Holi today.