35 Pakistanis Held in Rajasthan Over Incomplete Documents

ANI By

JAISALMER: At least 35 Pakistani nationals have been held by the Rajasthan Police for having incomplete documents in Ramdevra District.

The Pakistani nationals, who entered India through the Thar Desert via Munabav, have visa for Mathura and Haridwar but not for Ramdevra.

These people were planning to visit the Baba Ramdev Temple where the Samadhi of Baba Ramdev stands.

It is reported that these people belong to Amarkot, Mirpur Khas and Tharparkar of Sindh province in Pakistan.

A joint interrogation would today be conducted.